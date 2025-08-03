IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,526 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $55.17 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

