IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 35,710 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.
Shares of VONV stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $87.97.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
