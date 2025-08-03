Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average of $149.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $211.27.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,282,726.25. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,062 shares of company stock worth $121,498,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 86.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

