Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYAN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Ryan Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.