Head-To-Head Survey: Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Church & Dwight”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners $16.59 million 0.24 -$14.26 million ($28.29) -0.03 Church & Dwight $6.11 billion 3.80 $585.30 million $2.33 40.39

Church & Dwight has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners. Inspire Veterinary Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Church & Dwight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Church & Dwight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners -86.10% -1,106.47% -58.22% Church & Dwight 9.52% 19.28% 9.52%

Risk & Volatility

Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspire Veterinary Partners and Church & Dwight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Veterinary Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 Church & Dwight 4 6 7 0 2.18

Church & Dwight has a consensus price target of $104.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.91%. Given Church & Dwight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Church & Dwight is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Summary

Church & Dwight beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements. The Consumer International segment is involved in the personal care, household and over-the-counter products in international subsidiary markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, China, and the United Kingdom. The SPD segment consists of sales to businesses and participates in three product areas namely, animal nutrition, specialty chemicals, and commercial and professional. The Corporate segment includes equity in earnings of affiliates. The company was founded by Dwight John and Austin Church in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

