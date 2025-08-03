Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) Financial Review

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Paltalk -33.40% -16.94% -14.15%

Risk and Volatility

RTCORE has a beta of 8.34, suggesting that its share price is 734% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.9% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RTCORE and Paltalk”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paltalk $9.64 million 1.92 -$1.07 million ($0.34) -5.88

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paltalk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RTCORE and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

RTCORE beats Paltalk on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

