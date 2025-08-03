German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target Raised to $44.00

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%

German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.62.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,667.15. This trade represents a 17.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,785 shares of company stock worth $112,078. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

