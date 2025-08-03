German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target Raised to $44.00

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.
German American Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%
German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.62.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
German American Bancorp Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,667.15. This trade represents a 17.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,785 shares of company stock worth $112,078. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
German American Bancorp Company Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
