DigitalOcean (DOCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $216.62 million for the quarter. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.470 EPS.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DigitalOcean stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

