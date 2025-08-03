FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $160.00

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $137.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.45. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 601.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

