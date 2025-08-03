Sally Beauty (SBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $928.78 million for the quarter. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sally Beauty

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 150,390.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.