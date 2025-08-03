Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) Stock Price

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

CGI Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GIB stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. CGI Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CGI Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. CGI Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 239.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 292.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

