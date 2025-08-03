Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CABO. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.25.

CABO stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. Cable One has a 12-month low of $117.54 and a 12-month high of $436.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $770.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.69.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by ($5.00). The business had revenue of $381.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary E. Meduski bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,652. The trade was a 7.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. The trade was a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Cable One by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cable One by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cable One by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

