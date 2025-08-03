FTC Solar (FTCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect FTC Solar to post earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter.

FTC Solar Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of FTCI opened at $5.98 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTC Solar stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of FTC Solar worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

