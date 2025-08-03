IFG Advisory LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,730.40. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,216. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

