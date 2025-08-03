SPC Financial Inc. Sells 2,721 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 181,269 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

IYE opened at $45.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

