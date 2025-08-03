IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of USMV opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

