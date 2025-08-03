Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $279.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.33 and its 200-day moving average is $295.81. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.57.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

