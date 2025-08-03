TIAA Trust National Association Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.35% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 154,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 479,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 14,239.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $60.15 on Friday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

