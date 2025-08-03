TIAA Trust National Association Has $7.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,205 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

