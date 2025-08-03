SPC Financial Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.7%

COP stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.