Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 275 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.19. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.