Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 8.4% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 434,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 514,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.