Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of FTNT opened at $97.36 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.