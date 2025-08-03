Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.0%

ENB stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

