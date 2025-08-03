TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 2,443 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $197.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

