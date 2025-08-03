Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $378,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.21%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

