Promising Gold Stocks Worth Watching – August 2nd

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, Vale, Cadence Design Systems, and Newmont are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose main business is exploring for, mining or producing gold. By owning these equities, investors gain exposure to changes in the price of gold—often with the added potential for dividends and company-specific growth—while also using them as a hedge against inflation and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 76,566,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,469,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $113.44.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,100,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,716,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,150,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,288,176. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,031. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,272,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499,866. Newmont has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.30.

