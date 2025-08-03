Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 249,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.10.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

