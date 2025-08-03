Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 150.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 2.11% of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDIV. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

UDIV stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $50.01.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

