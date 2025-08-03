TIAA Trust National Association Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

