Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Duke Energy stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

