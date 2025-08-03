Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 1,227 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $204.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $209.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average is $197.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

