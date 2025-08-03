Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $274.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.20. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.11 and a 12 month high of $282.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7666 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

