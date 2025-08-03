Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $586,000 Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 9,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,091.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,040.67 and a 200 day moving average of $981.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

