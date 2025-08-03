1,380 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after buying an additional 463,497 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,931,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,606,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,691,000 after acquiring an additional 103,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,428,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,923,000 after acquiring an additional 232,383 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $310.45 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $322.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,137.23. This trade represents a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

