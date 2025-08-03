Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $87.05 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.