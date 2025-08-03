Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Target by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,823,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $652,014,000 after acquiring an additional 840,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Target by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Cfra Research cut Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Baird R W cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.7%

TGT opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

