Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 6,057 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

