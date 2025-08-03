Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:TEVA opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

