496 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,233,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after buying an additional 308,540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,755,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $444.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.44.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

