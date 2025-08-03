Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,984. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

