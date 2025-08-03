Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $335,000 in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PACCAR by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,958,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

