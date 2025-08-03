SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $975,352.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 600,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,312,912.14. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $160.74.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile



SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

