1,390 Shares in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $304.87 on Friday. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.54.

Acuity Announces Dividend

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Insider Transactions at Acuity

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

