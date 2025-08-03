Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 182.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 111.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of BTDR opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

