Loews (NYSE:L) and CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Critical Comparison

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) and CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of CNO Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Loews shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Loews alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loews and CNO Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $17.51 billion 1.08 $1.41 billion $6.09 14.81 CNO Financial Group $4.45 billion 0.79 $404.00 million $2.71 13.08

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than CNO Financial Group. CNO Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Loews has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNO Financial Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and CNO Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 7.47% 7.43% 1.61% CNO Financial Group 6.41% 16.63% 1.13%

Dividends

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CNO Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Loews pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNO Financial Group pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Loews and CNO Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 0 0 0 0.00 CNO Financial Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

CNO Financial Group has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given CNO Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNO Financial Group is more favorable than Loews.

Summary

Loews beats CNO Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,455 miles of interconnected pipelines; 855 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 199.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 25 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice industries, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face. The company also focuses on sale of voluntary benefit life and health insurance products for businesses, associations, and other membership groups by interacting with customers at their place of employment. In addition, it provides fixed indexed annuities; fixed interest annuities, including fixed rate single and flexible premium deferred annuities; single premium immediate annuities; supplemental health products, such as specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity products; and long-term care plans primarily to retirees and older self-employed individuals in the middle-income market. Further, the company offers universal life and other interest-sensitive life products; and traditional life policies that include whole life, graded benefit life, term life, and single premium whole life products, as well as graded benefit life insurance products. It markets its products under the Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn brand names. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.