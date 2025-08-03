15,806 Shares in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Carnival by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $2,939,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 12.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

