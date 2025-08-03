Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Globus Medical worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after buying an additional 136,955 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

