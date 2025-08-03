Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 39 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,083,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.93.

Shares of MLM opened at $577.15 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $633.23. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.32.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

