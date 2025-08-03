Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,090,000 after acquiring an additional 812,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,989,000 after acquiring an additional 736,348 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 792,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 521,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,769,000 after acquiring an additional 512,784 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.9%

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.